Short Interest in Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Rises By 606.5%

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, an increase of 606.5% from the August 31st total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 386,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XPL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

XPL stock remained flat at $$0.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 58,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,876. Solitario Zinc has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.49.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solitario Zinc stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.