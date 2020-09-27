Short Interest in Ricoh Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Grows By 600.0%

Ricoh Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY remained flat at $$6.81 during midday trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 85.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.91. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). Ricoh had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

