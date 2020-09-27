Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Increases By 780.7%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, an increase of 780.7% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGRNF. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Regis Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regis Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Regis Resources alerts:

RGRNF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.61. 4,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590. Regis Resources has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.