Short Interest in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Increases By 660.9%

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 660.9% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 26,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,616. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.
Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
