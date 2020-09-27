Short Interest in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Increases By 660.9%

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 660.9% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 26,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,616. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 57.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 64,025 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 8.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 301,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at $733,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $89,000.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

