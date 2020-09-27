Short Interest in OmniTek Engineering Corp (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Drops By 71.4%

OmniTek Engineering Corp (OTCMKTS:OMTK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OmniTek Engineering stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. OmniTek Engineering has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

OmniTek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications.

