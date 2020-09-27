Short Interest in Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Grows By 1,187.5%

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 1,187.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Danske cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.
