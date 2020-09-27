Short Interest in Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Grows By 1,187.5%

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 1,187.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Danske cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

