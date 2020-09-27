Short Interest in JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Rises By 620.0%

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 620.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. 467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.26. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

