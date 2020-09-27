Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Drops By 73.3%

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVVTY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082. Japan Exchange Group has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $77.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVVTY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Japan Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DNB Markets cut Japan Exchange Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.