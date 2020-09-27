Short Interest in Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Increases By 1,000.0%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IOBCF opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. Ion Beam Applications has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $17.30.
Ion Beam Applications Company Profile
