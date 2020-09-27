Short Interest in Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Increases By 1,000.0%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IOBCF opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. Ion Beam Applications has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

