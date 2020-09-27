Short Interest in Geovax Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVX) Increases By 691.0%

Geovax Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a growth of 691.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Geovax Labs stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.94. 697,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. Geovax Labs has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $384.00.

Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

