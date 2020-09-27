Short Interest in FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Declines By 72.3%

FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FUPBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Commerzbank upgraded shares of FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR alerts:

Shares of FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. 5,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.