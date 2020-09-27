Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Grows By 675.0%

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN CEV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,199. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

