Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Expands By 620.7%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,200 shares, a growth of 620.7% from the August 31st total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 277,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,256. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 1,091.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

