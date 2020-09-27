Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Expands By 620.7%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,200 shares, a growth of 620.7% from the August 31st total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 277,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,256. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $11.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Recommended Story: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.