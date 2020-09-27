Short Interest in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) Decreases By 80.7%

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the August 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $44.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st.
About Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
