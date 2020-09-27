Short Interest in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) Decreases By 80.7%

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the August 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Get Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMO. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc in the second quarter worth $1,570,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 45.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 475,470 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 288.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 323,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 240,561 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 41.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 163,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,297,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 114,486 shares during the last quarter.

About Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.