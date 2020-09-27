Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) Decreases By 74.3%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the August 31st total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MYN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.73. 20,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,668. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 24.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,135,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,784,000 after purchasing an additional 421,379 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 242.9% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 11.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 67,375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

