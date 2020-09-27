Short Interest in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) Increases By 648.6%

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 648.6% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 439.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000.

NYSE:BGR opened at $5.96 on Friday. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

