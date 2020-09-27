Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Increases By 451.3%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 451.3% from the August 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE BHK opened at $15.44 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 44,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.