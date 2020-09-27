Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $805.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $659.18.

NYSE SHW opened at $697.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $680.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $579.17. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $725.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,445,151. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

