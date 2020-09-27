Sessia (KICKS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $631,875.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Sessia token can currently be purchased for $0.0816 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. During the last week, Sessia has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Sessia has a market capitalization of $565,320.99 and $631,875.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043011 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $497.06 or 0.04626006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033612 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002121 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,929,076 tokens. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

