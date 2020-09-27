Sentinel Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $8.62 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, GDAC and IDEX. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and $471,090.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,137,682 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex, DDEX, Upbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex, Bibox and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

