Sentinel Chain Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $285,722.50 and $1.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

