Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will post sales of $137.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.00 million. Secureworks reported sales of $141.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full year sales of $556.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $555.85 million to $558.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $595.37 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $599.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Secureworks’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

SCWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $11.68. 146,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,499. The company has a market cap of $959.97 million, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.09. Secureworks has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 626,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 276,249 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 115.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 165,563 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 50.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 320.3% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the first quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

