Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) PT Set at €331.00 by Berenberg Bank

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been assigned a €331.00 ($389.41) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SRT3. Nord/LB set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €212.00 ($249.41) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sartorius has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €291.70 ($343.18).

SRT3 opened at €344.00 ($404.71) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €340.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €291.36. Sartorius has a fifty-two week low of €71.00 ($83.53) and a fifty-two week high of €124.70 ($146.71).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

