Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on October 20th

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This is a boost from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Sanderson Farms has raised its dividend payment by 42.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SAFM opened at $118.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.81. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.30.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

