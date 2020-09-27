Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Director Sells $12,043.75 in Stock

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Director Antonio R. Sanchez III sold 1,204,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total value of $12,043.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SNMP opened at $0.27 on Friday. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.64.

About Sanchez Midstream Partners

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

