Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Director Buys $10,596.00 in Stock

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Director Antonio R. Sanchez III acquired 35,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $10,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,596. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN SNMP opened at $0.27 on Friday. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.

About Sanchez Midstream Partners

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

