Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MXTOF has been the topic of several other reports. DNB Markets downgraded Sampo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered Sampo Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXTOF opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $34.21.

