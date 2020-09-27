Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €12.70 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SZG. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.07 ($15.38).

ETR:SZG opened at €13.65 ($16.06) on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 52 week high of €20.73 ($24.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.27. The firm has a market cap of $738.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

