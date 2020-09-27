Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of PGUCY stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35.
