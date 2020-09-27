Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.25 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GFI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.91.
NYSE GFI opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 264.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,631,000 after buying an additional 7,687,542 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 22.7% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 29.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 98,691 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $6,138,000. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.
Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.