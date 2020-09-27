Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GFI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

NYSE GFI opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 264.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,631,000 after buying an additional 7,687,542 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 22.7% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 29.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 98,691 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $6,138,000. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.