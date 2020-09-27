Ronald E. Schwarz Buys 2,500 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) COO Ronald E. Schwarz bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $24,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $9.77 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $493.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 52,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,493,000 after purchasing an additional 195,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 37,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.