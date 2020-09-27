Robert Frederick Baldock Sells 150,000 Shares of Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY) Stock

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY) Director Robert Frederick Baldock sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$11,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,032,250 shares in the company, valued at C$77,418.75.

Robert Frederick Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Robert Frederick Baldock sold 200,000 shares of Monument Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$15,120.00.

Shares of MMY stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. Monument Mining Limited has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 million and a PE ratio of -85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.49 million during the quarter.

About Monument Mining

Monument Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and other base metal mineral properties in Malaysia and Australia. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper, sulfur, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Selinsing gold portfolio, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects; the Mengapur copper and Iron project located in Pahang state, Malaysia; and the Murchison gold portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia.

