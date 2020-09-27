Rise Trading Up 18.9% Over Last Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $578.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rise has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024017 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002798 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000502 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 160,497,143 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

