Rio Tinto’s (RIO) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RIO. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Investec cut Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.50.

NYSE:RIO opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $66.55.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,735 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,806,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 407,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after buying an additional 65,663 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

