Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Richards Packaging Income has a 1 year low of C$25.52 and a 1 year high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.02 million for the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

