Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 252.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $44.74 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 97.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

