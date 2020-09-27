Reviewing Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) and KE (NYSE:BEKE)

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) and KE (NYSE:BEKE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and KE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $806.43 million 1.31 $76.93 million $1.95 13.72 KE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than KE.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and KE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap 7.15% 10.69% 7.84% KE N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Marcus & Millichap and KE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 1 1 0 0 1.50 KE 0 1 0 0 2.00

Marcus & Millichap currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.63%. KE has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.56%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than KE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats KE on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties. It also operates as a broker of debt financing for commercial properties. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, and advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc. operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

