Rennova Health Inc (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Up 1,237.5% in September

Rennova Health Inc (OTCMKTS:RNVA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 1,237.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RNVA opened at $0.18 on Friday. Rennova Health has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of healthcare related products and services to healthcare providers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Laboratory Services, Supportive Software Solutions, and Decision Support and Informatics Operations. It provides toxicology, clinical pharmacogenetics, and esoteric testing services.

