Remme (REM) Trading 6% Lower This Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Remme has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $84,597.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Tidex, DEx.top and IDEX. During the last week, Remme has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043160 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.57 or 0.04648561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00058264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Remme

Remme is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official website is remme.io

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Kuna, Gate.io, Tidex and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.