Raymond James Reiterates C$58.00 Price Target for Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Raymond James set a C$58.00 target price on Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.25.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$53.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.58. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion and a PE ratio of 20.23. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$41.52 and a 52-week high of C$59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

