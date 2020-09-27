Raymond James Raises Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $85.00

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.69.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $61.42 on Thursday. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.87.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $356,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,566,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,041 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.