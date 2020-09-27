Raymond James Boosts Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Price Target to $10.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.59.

SAND opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 377.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at $56,000.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

