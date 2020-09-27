Raymond James Boosts Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $160.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $153.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.70.

RGLD stock opened at $118.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.27.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 452.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,524 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after purchasing an additional 105,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

