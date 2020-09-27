Raymond James Boosts Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $9.50

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $7.75 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Coeur Mining from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $240,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $422,044.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 315,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 88,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 97,313 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

