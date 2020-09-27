Radiant Logistics (RLGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 28th. Analysts expect Radiant Logistics to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

RLGT opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

