Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives $228.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded up $4.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.77. The company had a trading volume of 575,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,496. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.08. Quidel has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.65 per share, with a total value of $1,216,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,043.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $595,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,120.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,515 and have sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Quidel by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 144.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 250.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

