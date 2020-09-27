Qubitica Hits Market Capitalization of $9.91 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Qubitica token can currently be bought for about $12.26 or 0.00114164 BTC on exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.91 million and $7,613.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00074388 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001307 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000434 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042779 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008623 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

