Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 15.2% Lower This Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $17.04 million and approximately $170,509.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043028 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.26 or 0.04664159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033588 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

QSP is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

