PULMONX CORP. (LUNG) Announces October 1st IPO

PULMONX CORP. (LUNG) plans to raise $100 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, October 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 6,700,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, PULMONX CORP. generated $31.7 million in revenue and had a net loss of $37.7 million. PULMONX CORP. has a market-cap of $460.8 million.

BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Stifel, Wells Fargo Securities and Canaccord Genuity were co-managers.

PULMONX CORP. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a commercial-stage medical technology company that provides a minimally invasive treatment for patients with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Our solution, which is comprised of the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve (Zephyr Valve), the Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System (Chartis System) and the StratX Lung Analysis Platform (StratX Platform), is designed to treat severe emphysema patients who, despite medical management, are still profoundly symptomatic and either do not want or are ineligible for surgical approaches. We estimate our solution currently addresses approximately 500,000 patients in the United States and 700,000 patients in select international markets, which represents a global market opportunity of approximately $12 billion. “.

PULMONX CORP. was founded in and has employees. The company is located at 700 Chesapeake Drive Redwood City, California 94063 and can be reached via phone at 1-650-364-0400.

