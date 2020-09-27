Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN.L) (LON:PXEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN.L) (LON:PXEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (30.90) (($0.40)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN.L) Company Profile
Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.